STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF presses its heavy and medium lift fleet into round-the-clock Covid duty

The Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the efforts being undertaken by the IAF.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force C-17 have airlifted 6 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh Air Base.

Indian Air Force C-17 have airlifted 6 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh Air Base. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has mobilised a major portion of its transport fleet to meet the requirements arising due to the Covid pandemic situation.

The Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the efforts being undertaken by the IAF.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in its statement said, “Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria informed the Prime Minister that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid-related tasking across the country and overseas. Aircrew for all fleets has been augmented to ensure round the clock operations.”

Bhadauria informed that the IAF is deploying big and medium-sized aircraft to cover all terrains. He briefed the PM about a dedicated Covid Air Support Cell set up by the IAF to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies to Covid-related operations.

The PMO said: “The Prime Minister stressed the need to increase the speed, scale, and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material. PM spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in Covid-related operations remain safe from infection.”

The PM inquired about the health of IAF personnel and their families. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria apprised him that near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.

He also informed the PM that hospitals under the IAF have increased covid facilities and also allowing civilians wherever possible.

Meanwhile, the Army decided to increase the capacity at the Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC). Army, in a statement, said, “A plan was quickly put in place to expand the capacity to 650 Covid beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by April 30, 2021. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds to 35 ICU beds by April 29, 2021. The next phase of expansion will see the present capacity being augmented to 900 oxygenated beds by the second week of June 2021.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID relief operations Indian Air Force IAF Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp