Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Health minister Rajesh Tope

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The existing lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, imposed to stem the COVID-19 spread, will be extended by 15 days beyond April 30, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30.

Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Addressing media persons after a Cabinet meeting here, Tope said though the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in the state, all the ministers pitched for extending the on-going curbs.

"Today, the number (of daily cases) is 60,000-plus. There definitely is some stability. We had earlier predicted that (daily) cases may go beyond 70,000. But that has not happened. Now I hope and pray to God that this may be the peak and there will be a decline in the graph daily here on," he said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra announces free vaccines for people in 18-44 age group

The minister said if people observe COVID-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, the present situation can be brought under control.

But one thing is sure, all the Cabinet members said in unison that the lockdown, which will be effective till April 30, be extended.

Now, it definitely will be extended by 15 days, Tope said.

Prohibitory orders, banning assembly of five or more people at once place, are in force, while non-essential activities are not being allowed.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk shops are allowed to remain open only between 7 am and 11 am, while home delivery of items is permitted till 8 pm.

Last week, the state government further tightened the curbs by imposing restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and wedding functions.

