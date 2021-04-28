Minor glitch, says Centre as CoWIN portal crashes after vaccine registration opens for 18-plus

By Online Desk

As registrations for COVID-19 vaccinations opened for the 18-45 age group at 4 pm on Wednesday, many reported the crash of the CoWIN portal and failure to receive OTPs to proceed with the process.

As citizens including registered users faced hassles in logging in, the official Twitter account of Aarogya Setu app came up with a clarification after nearly 30 minutes.

"Cowin Portal is working. There was a minor glitch at 4 PM that was fixed. 18 plus can register," it said in a tweet.

Users also pointed out that while registration process got completed, scheduling an appointment was not possible as majority of the locations still required age to be over 45.

The same is also visible in the photo below, tweeted out by the official Twitter account of Aarogya Setu app.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 18+ will be possible once states and private hospitals schedule vaccination sessions, said the government on Wednesday.

All those aged above 18 need to register on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry had said that the government is gearing up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May. "Registration for the newly eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination opens today at 4 pm on cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app," the ministry tweeted.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they said.

