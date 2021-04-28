STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 580 CAPF, central forces personnel infected by COVID-19 in 24-hour span

The maximum cases have been registered in the Nepal and Bhutan border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at 149 followed by 146 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Published: 28th April 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

trichy airport, CISF men

Representational Image. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 580 personnel of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) and two other central forces under the command of the Union home ministry have been detected positive for coronavirus infection in a 24-hour span, officials said on Wednesday.

The 24-hours data has been compiled till Tuesday.

The maximum cases have been registered in the Nepal and Bhutan border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at 149 followed by 146 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that primarily guards major civil airports of the country and other critical infrastructure.

The Border Security Force (BSF) that mans Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh has registered 132 fresh COVID-19 positive cases among its personnel followed by the lead anti-Naxal operations force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 119.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) that guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China reported 29 fresh cases.

Two other central forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG) reported 7 and 5 coronavirus cases respectively.

The data said that fresh cases registered over the last 24 hours, as on April 27, are 587.

The active cases in all these five CAPFs and two other central forces forces stand at 6,264 while over 55,730 personnel have recovered from the infection of the pandemic that is witnessing a massive second surge in the country leading to shortage of oxygen and hospital beds for the patients.

The maximum cases, at over 18,120, have been registered in the BSF followed by more than 17,640 in the CRPF, over 13,400 in the CISF, 6,779 in the SSB, 5,037 in the ITBP, 748 in NDRF and 406 in the NSG till now.

A total of 230 personnel of these forces, except NSG, have died due to the viral disease till now, the data said.

The CAPFs and the two other forces, with an estimated manpower of over 10 lakh personnel, are deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties across the country, border guarding, VIP protection, combating disasters and undertaking counter-terrorist and counter-insurgency operations under the command of the Union home ministry.

