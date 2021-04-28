STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two killed in factory blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

The cause of the explosion, that occurred at around 12.45 pm, is being investigated, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KATHUA/JAMMU: Two labourers were killed and another injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a zinc and copper factory in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

The cause of the explosion, that occurred at around 12.45 pm, is being investigated, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said.

Charred bodies of two persons were recovered from the debris of the factory which went up in flames following the blast, he said.

He said one more labourer was evacuated to hospital in an injured condition and admitted in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Kathua.

Officials identified the deceased as Shakeel Ahmad (35) and Salman (22), both residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as their associate Alam (19) of Muzaffarnagar.

They said a boiler is believed to have exploded, causing the fire and the casualties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathua Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp