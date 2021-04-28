COVID-19: Younger people hit harder in Uttarakhand’s second wave

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government data shows the second Covid wave has hit the younger population harder, with 40% deaths being reported of those below the age of 50 years. Out of total 408 fatalities reported this month, 190 involved those below 50 years of age.

“The new variant is affecting younger people more than ever in comparison with the first wave when the elderly and people above 50 years of age were the most vulnerable. We all need to be cautious and wear masks all the time,” said Dr Abhishek Tripathi, in-charge of the health department’s Covid control room in Dehradun.

Medical experts said the double mutant and other variants of the virus have a higher infection rate. The data also reveals that in terms of the spread, the second wave is the worst. Meanwhile, 5,703 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the total active cases count in the state to 43,032. The recovery rate came down to 68.96% with a positivity rate of 4.42%.

Meanwhile, the state has vaccinated more than 15.83 lakh people out of which over 3.64 lakh have got the second dose of the vaccine. State cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government Subodh Uniyal said, “We are aware of the serious situation and this is why the state government has decided to vaccinate people from 18-45 years of age for free. We have also relaxed rules to ensure speedy procurement of essential medicines, oxygen and other medical requirements.”