STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Consider aviation workers as priority group during COVID vaccination': Centre to states

The aviation sector has been at the forefront to extend services to the movement of people, essential medical cargo, including vaccines, medicines, medical equipment.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers tested for COVID-19 on their arrival at Chennai International Airport as precautionary measure. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The states should consider aviation workers as a priority group for anti-COVID vaccination program that is going to start from May 1, Aviation Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told chief secretaries of all the states on Tuesday.

The aviation sector has been at the forefront to extend services to the movement of people, essential medical cargo, including vaccines, medicines, medical equipment, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandey's letter to the states said.

The vital role played by the Vande Bharat Mission and the lifeline Udan flights has been noteworthy, the letter dated April 27 mentioned.

"It is understandable that the crew, engineers, air traffic controllers, technicians, groundstaff and frontline workers in aviation face significant risk while discharging their duties," it said.

To ensure the sector continues to render essential services to the nation, it is imperative that the aviation workforce is covered on priority in the vaccination program, the statement stated.

As the vaccination drive for all above 18 years of age will be done from May 1, we would request you to kindly consider the personnel involved in aviation and related services like airlines, airports, maintenance, cargo, groundling agencies, feeling, security, catering, as a priority group, it said.

"This letter is copy to airport operators to effectively coordinate with concerned state governments for maximum coverage," the statement noted.

As India witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, it has decided to allow all citizens above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

The country saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination Tuhin Kanta Pandey
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp