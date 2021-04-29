STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Centre

The SC on Tuesday termed the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases a "national crisis" and said it cannot remain a mute spectator at such a time.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a "national calamity", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here,Raut also said the "Maharashtra model" of COVID-19 management should be implemented in other parts of the country.

He, however, did not elaborate on the model.

Raut said Thackeray, during meetings of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through letters to the Centre, had asked to declare the COVID-19 crisis as a "national calamity".

"Thackeray has been saying this for a month now and it is good that even the Supreme Court has taken note of it," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The SC on Tuesday termed the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases a "national crisis" and said it cannot remain a mute spectator at such a time.

"The Supreme Court and high courts are concerned and taking up the matter. It is good and this would be beneficial for the country," Raut said.

He said despite all efforts to "malign" Maharashtra, the state government was working hard to tackle the pandemic.

The rest of the country should adopt the "Maharashtra model" of COVID-19 management, the Shiv Sena leader said.

"Everyone needs to take note of the efforts made by the state government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and implement the Maharashtra model elsewhere in the country," he added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 63,309 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally to 44,73,394, while 985 deaths pushed the toll to 67,214, as per the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp