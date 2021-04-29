STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after recovering from COVID-19

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine and returned home on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine and returned home on Thursday afternoon.

Singh, 88, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on April 19 after he had mild fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

He received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and the second dose on April 3.

None of the other members of Singh's family have tested positive for the infection, the sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Good to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been discharged from hospital and has recovered from COVID-19. My best wishes for his good health and well being."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the nation is happy and relieved that Dr Manmohan Singh has recovered and has been discharged from hospital.

"Nation wishes him a healthy and long life," he said "Concerned that CM, Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has tested positive. Wish him a full and speedy recovery," Chidambaram said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manmohan Singh COVID-19 AIIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp