Goa: Doctors threaten to strike over attacks by COVID-19 patients' kin

Doctors were attacked in two incidents that took place on April 18 and April 28 at South District Hospital in Margao and the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: Resident doctors working in state-run hospitals on Thursday threatened to go on strike, alleging two incidents of attacks by family members of COVID- 19 patients in the last 10 days.

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), in a media statement, claimed that its members were attacked in two incidents that took place on April 18 and April 28 at South District Hospital in Margao and the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, respectively.

Family members of COVID-19 patients were involved in both the attacks, the association claimed.

If any more incidents of violence take place against resident doctors or staff working in these COVID-19 hospitals, 300-odd doctors in the state will withdraw their services with immediate effect, the association stated.

Doctors will not give any notice of strike, if such incidents happen again, the GARD said.

According to the release, on-duty doctors and medical staff at South District Hospital in Margao were allegedly abused by relatives of a COVID-19 patient, who died during treatment, on April 18.

A similar incident took place on April 28 at the GMCH, where doctors and nurses were abused and a ventilator was broken by a patient's relatives.

