Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19, says he has no symptoms

By Online Desk

A day after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's wife Sunita got infected with COVID-19, the CM also tested positive for the virus.

The minister has been in isolation since his wife tested positive for the virus.

CM Gehlot took to Twitter to share the news and added that he is feeling fine. He had earlier said that he would be doing daily review meetings with doctors and officers at 8.30 pm.

After testing positive, he said that he is not showing any symptoms of the virus and that he would continue to work in isolation while following the COVID-19 protocol.

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.