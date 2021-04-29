STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19, says he has no symptoms

The Chief Minister has been in isolation since his wife tested positive for the virus. 

Published: 29th April 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

A day after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's wife Sunita got infected with COVID-19, the CM also tested positive for the virus.

The minister has been in isolation since his wife tested positive for the virus. 

CM Gehlot took to Twitter to share the news and added that he is feeling fine. He had earlier said that he would be doing daily review meetings with doctors and officers at 8.30 pm. 

After testing positive, he said that he is not showing any symptoms of the virus and that he would continue to work in isolation while following the COVID-19 protocol. 

Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

