'Rajasthan requires seven crore COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate people above 18': Minister flags jab shortage

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan will require seven crore COVID-19 vaccines to administer 3.25 crore people aged 18 years and above, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said that apart from vaccines, the state would require 365 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day and 10,000 Remdesivir injections daily.

"There are 3.25 crore people of 18 years of age and above to be vaccinated. Total seven (crore) vaccines would be required for two doses, including wastage," Sharma said in a statement.

He said orders for procuring 3.75 crore vaccines was given to Serum Institute of India (SII) but its officers said that the shots will be made available by May 15.

The health minister said a group of ministers from the state had put up a demand before the Centre to increase Rajasthan's quota for Remdesivir formulations.

In the month of April so far, the state should have recieved 67,000 Remdesivir injections but only 37,000 were made available, he claimed.

He said the state would require 10,000 Remdesivir injections everyday in the coming days.