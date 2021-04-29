STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC administration agrees for setting up of COVID-19 care centre at chambers block

The SCBA led by president and senior advocate Vikas Singh had submitted a representation to Chief Justice N V Ramana that the new chamber building.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court administration has agreed 'in-principle' to a proposal of bar body SCBA for setting up of a temporary in-patient COVID-19 facility in the new chamber building for lawyers here.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) led by president and senior advocate Vikas Singh had submitted a representation to Chief Justice N V Ramana that the new chamber building, meant for lawyers, of the top court at Pragati Maidan here be considered for opening as the COVID care centre.

Granting "in-principle" concurrence, the top court administration made clear that the "staff of Supreme Court Registry will not be associated with the proposed facility and it is for the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to decide as to how to operate the facility".

TheA statement, said if the "GNCTD, based on its own assessment, comes forward to set up the facility at the location proposed and as per the duly approved blue print, the Supreme Court administration may consider handing over the space to the concerned Authority of GNCTD in accordance with COVID protocol".

The bar body had urged the CJI to urgently approve temporary conversion of the Advocates' Chamber Block in the additional Supreme Court complex for use as a COVID-care centre or field hospital.

SCBA on Thursday also wrote to Naresh Trehan of Medanta hospital at Gurgaon to set up a temporary in-patient facility for COVID-19 patients in the new lawyers' chamber building of the apex court.

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh urged the managing director of the hospital to set up the centre after the AAP-led Delhi government expressed its inability in doing so.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court administration agreed in 'in-principle' to the proposal of SCBA for setting up of a temporary in-patient facility for COVID-19 patients in the new chamber building.

"GNCT Delhi has inspected the premise but has expressed inability to provide any infrastructure for the purpose. They however have found the place feasible to start a COVID care facility."

"They do not have spare manpower and they are not in a position to supply the hardware also. Hence we have requested Medanta," Singh told PTI.

Singh said SCBA has lost many members to COVID-19 pandemic and said that the losses have been very "distressing" and "shocking ".

Earlier, SCBA had submitted a representation to Chief Justice N V Ramana that the new chamber building, meant for lawyers, of the top court at Pragati Maidan here be considered for opening as the COVID care centre for providing treatment to member lawyers, their families and staffers of the apex court and their kith and kin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID-19 Supreme Court Bar Association
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp