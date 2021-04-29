STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Senior journalist Raju Mishra dies of COVID-19 in UP's Ghaziabad

A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Senior journalist Raju Mishra (50), who has worked with several national newspapers, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday morning here, sources said.

A native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had isolated himself at home after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

When his condition deteriorated, Mishra's family members and some journalists got him admitted to a government hospital but did not recuperate.

From there, Mishra was later referred to a private hospital where he lost his battle with the virus on Wednesday morning.

His wife has also been admitted to the same hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

He was cremated later in the day at Hindon river cremation ground in the district.

The scribe's elder brother Mukesh Mishra, who was also a journalist with various newspapers, had earlier died due to COVID-19 in the earlier phase of the pandemic.

Subrat Bhattacharya, a fellow journalist of Raju Mishra, claimed the scribe died due to inadequate facilities provided during treatment.

Mishra is survived by his ailing wife and two unmarried daughters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raju Mishra COVID-19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp