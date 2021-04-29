Three held for trying to sell Remdesivir vials filled with saline water in Maharashtra

By PTI

BEED: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to cheat people by selling them saline water in vials of Remdesivir, an anti-viral used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Beed city, police said on Thursday.

The Shivaji Nagar police recently nabbed Santhosh Naikwade, Prakash Nagargoje and Datta Nirmal for allegedly trying to sell a vial of the injection for Rs 22,000, an official said.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, who worked as a compounder at a city-based hospital, had filled used vials of Remdevisir with saline water and tried to sell the same, assistant police inspector (API) Amol Gurle said.

"We have sent a vial recovered from the accused to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the contents," the official said, adding that the trio is currently in judicial custody.