Three held for trying to sell Remdesivir vials filled with saline water in Maharashtra

The Shivaji Nagar police recently nabbed Santhosh Naikwade, Prakash Nagargoje and Datta Nirmal for allegedly trying to sell a vial of the injection for Rs 22,000.

Published: 29th April 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BEED: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to cheat people by selling them saline water in vials of Remdesivir, an anti-viral used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Beed city, police said on Thursday.

The Shivaji Nagar police recently nabbed Santhosh Naikwade, Prakash Nagargoje and Datta Nirmal for allegedly trying to sell a vial of the injection for Rs 22,000, an official said.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused, who worked as a compounder at a city-based hospital, had filled used vials of Remdevisir with saline water and tried to sell the same, assistant police inspector (API) Amol Gurle said.

"We have sent a vial recovered from the accused to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the contents," the official said, adding that the trio is currently in judicial custody.

