STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand avalanche: Another body recovered, toll rises to 17

The body was recovered from the avalanche site on Thursday, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

Published: 29th April 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Avalanche

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: The death toll from the recent avalanche in Sumna, near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rose to 17 on Thursday with the recovery of one more body.

The body was recovered from the avalanche site on Thursday, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

One body was recovered on Wednesday as well.

Both the bodies have been brought to the community health centre (CHC) in Joshimath for autopsy, she said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered from the site till Sunday.

All the victims were Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from Jharkhand, who went missing after the avalanche struck on Friday.

The DM said the 15 bodies have been sent back to Jharkhand where they will be handed over to the families.

Search and rescue operations continue at the site, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-China border Uttarakhand avalanche
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp