Assam reports 26 COVID-19 deaths, 3,079 new cases

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported single-day highest of 26 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the death toll to 1,281 while 3,079 new cases pushed the tally to 2,49,926, according to the bulletin issued by the state National Health Mission (NHM).

The 26 deaths reported during the day include 15 from Kamrup Metro, also the single day highest in the district, three from Jorhat, two from Cachar and one each from Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Kokrajhar and Tinsukia, it said.

The current death rate was 0.51 per cent and 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons also, it said.

The 3,079 new COVID-19 cases include 1,029 from Kamrup Metro, 238 from Dibrugarh, 234 from Kamrup Rural and 156 from Nagaon.

Assam currently has 23,104 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 67,278 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate being 4.58 per cent.

The cumulative total COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far is 85,32,696.

The number of COVID-19 recovered patients discharged during the day is 1,797, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,24,194 with a recovery rate of 89.70 per cent.

The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state till date is 23,17,857 which include 3,24,241 health workers, 5,56,890 frontline workers and 14,36,726 above the age of 45, the bulletin added.