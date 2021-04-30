Bengal shuts down malls, cinema halls, parlours, gyms

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: All shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, spas, beauty parlours, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, and restaurants in West Bengal shall remain closed for an indefinite period with immediate effect, an order issued by the state government on Friday said.

The order also restricted operations of other commercial establishments other than those dealing with essential services.

The order also said all social, cultural, academic, and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations shall remain prohibited.

"Bazars/haats will remain open only during 7-10 am in the morning and 3-5 pm in the afternoon," the order said. Essential services such as medicine and medical equipment shops, grocery, etc. will remain outside the confines of the embargo.

Bengal on Thursday recorded 17,403 fresh Covid positive cases and 89 deaths in the past 24 hours.