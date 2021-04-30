Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh admitted to IGMC after complaining of breathing problem

By PTI

SHIMLA: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here on Friday after he complained of cardiac and breathing problem, a health official said.

He is stable and is being treated at cardiac care unit, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the IGMC to enquire about the Congress leader's health.

Informing about his visit in a tweet, Thakur wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Singh recently returned to his residence Holly Lodge here from a Chandigarh hospital after recovering from COVID-19.