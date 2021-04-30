STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give financial aid to employees who died while on Uttar Pradesh panchayat poll duty: Mayawati

Employee associations have been alleging that several people on poll duty have succumbed to coronavirus.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide financial support and government job to dependents of employees who died due to coronavirus while on panchayat poll duty.

The four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday. Employee associations have been alleging that several people on poll duty have succumbed to coronavirus.

In a tweet in Hindi targeting the state government, Mayawati said, "It would have been better if the government had postponed panchayat polls and extend its date due to the rising cases of coronavirus. It would have prevented a number of deaths of employees on election duty. It is very sad."

"The government should provide proper financial help to dependent family members of all such deceased employees and also give a government job to one of them," she said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that there was a possibility of the virus spreading in villages.

"Now there is a possibility of COVID outbreak and its spread in the villages. In such a situation, the UP government should take necessary steps to prevent coronavirus spread in cities as well as in villages," she added.

