Government permits import of oxygen concentrators via post, courier, for personal use under gifts category

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021, for personal use, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Published: 30th April 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Officials said the Delhi government has to arrange road tankers to move the oxygen to hospitals.

Representational Image. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday permitted import of oxygen concentrators for personal use, through post, courier or e-commerce portals under gift category, amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.

It is in high demand due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.

"Import of goods, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier, where customs clearance is sought as gifts, is prohibited except for life saving drugs/ medicines/ oxygen concentrators and rakhi (but not gifts related to rakhi)," the notification said.

Earlier, oxygen concentrators were not mentioned in the list.

Now, it has been added on account of its high demand due to COVID-19 cases.

