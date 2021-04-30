STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'

Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that 'misplaced fear' was also being observed among people and urged them not to stock oxygen cylinders at home.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

new delhi lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19 warriors

A man walks past a mural that reads 'A Big Salute To Corona Warriors' during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a record surge in coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry warned against "misplaced bravery" and stressed on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and treatment guidelines while saying "we may be tired but the virus isn't".

Seeking everyone's support to manage the situation, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that "misplaced fear" was also being observed among people and urged them not to stock oxygen cylinders at home.

"We are observing misplaced bravery that corona is nothing, its a scam, we have had enough of coronavirus, I don't need a mask, let's party, there's life beyond worrying over coronavirus. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in the society," he said at a press conference.

"Then we see misplaced fear that 'I came in contact with a case, I am infected and will surely die', 'I need Remdesivir just in case I get the infection', 'Let's get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home'," Agarwal said.

He underlined that fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the agony.

"Let's not get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home," the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said.

However, there are some alert and aware citizens also who know that chances of contracting the infection can be minimized by wearing a mask and washing hands, and believe in following the guidelines and in consulting doctors, he said.

Agarwal stressed that citizens need to follow all guidelines, take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"The virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need the support of everyone to manage the situation," he stressed.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in the second wave of the pandemic, the rate of the rise in infection has been rapid which has put immense strain on health infrastructure for some time.

"Also, doubling of COVID-19 cases has been rapid. That should ease if turnover time reduces."

He observed that this time coronavirus infection is spreading in tier two and three cities.

"So, it is important to train doctors about treating this new disease," Dr Guleria said and underlined avoiding misuse of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab.

"Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in case of mild disease and may be counter-productive especially if started too early. One should consult doctors before starting it," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus COVID Lav Agarwal Remdesivir
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp