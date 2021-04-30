STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Help us identify members of JMB module: Assam Police to state’s Muslim community

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta made the appeal after two members of the module were arrested by the police in the state’s Dhubri district.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (File photo| ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Friday appealed to the state’s Muslim community to help it identify the members of a new module of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta made the appeal after two members of the module were arrested by the police in the state’s Dhubri district.

“We appeal to the respected Muslim community and their leaders to come forward and assist us in identifying the other members of this module. We also appeal to them to help us bring all such radicalized elements to the mainstream,” he tweeted.

The duo was arrested along with four firearms and Rs 1.02 lakh fake Indian currency notes. The Muslims are in a large majority in Dhubri, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

“I appeal to the Muslim society to not entertain the radicalized elements but help the police. We will not allow any orientation for radicalization. We received information that some elements of this module have been frequenting Bangladesh,” Mahanta said.

He said police investigations revealed some Bangladeshi mullahs availed Indian visas for the purpose of treatment in Chennai. However, by violating visa rules, they were visiting different parts of Assam to radicalize people.

In 2014, the Assam Police had busted a JMB module in Barpeta, another Muslim-majority district, and arrested over a dozen people. The module had by then spread its tentacles to Baksa district, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region and has a sizeable Muslim population.

“Some of those arrested in 2014 have walked out of jail while others are still in judicial custody. We are debriefing each one of them. They are on our radar,” Mahanta said.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said the JMB elements penetrate society as ordinary people. “They will misguide the youth and make them follow the JMB’s ideology,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh JMB Assam Police
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp