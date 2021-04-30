STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Justice Chandrachud has fallen off', says lawyer as connection drops

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday witnessed a lighter moment during a significant hearing on COVID related issues, when one of the lawyers said, "Justice Chandrachud has fallen off" as the connection dropped.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat was conducting a lengthy but significant hearing on providing relief to COVID-19 patients.

Amidst the three-hour long virtual hearing, when Justice Chandrachud's link got disconnected and one of the lawyer appearing in the matter said, "Justcie Chandrachud has fallen off".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also in the hearing heard the lawyer and pointed out to virtual hearing control room that Justice Chandrachud has been disconnected.

After, nearly twenty seconds, Justice Chandrachud got reconnected to the hearing and apologised for being got disconnected.

Mehta pointed out that one of the lawyers has used a wrong phrase, "fallen off".

Justice Chandrachud laughed and said in Hindi, "Sab parmatama ke haath main hain' (everything is in the hand of god). Everyone connected laughed and the hearing resumed."

