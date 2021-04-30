STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya urges Centre to provide Rs 120 crore fund for third phase of COVID vaccination

The northeastern state requires 30 lakh doses of vaccines for the third phase of the immunisation programme, which will start from May 1, Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

The Centre had announced a liberalised policy making all above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has requested the Centre to provide a fund of Rs 120 crore to inoculate people aged between 18 and 44 years in the third phase of the vaccination programme and tackle the second wave of COVID-19 effectively, a minister said on Friday.

The northeastern state requires 30 lakh doses of vaccines for the third phase of the immunisation programme, which will start from May 1, Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said.

"We have written a letter to the Centre, requesting it to provide a financial assistance of Rs 120 crore to complete the inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 years age group and manage the raging second wave of COVID-19 effectively," he said.

The Centre had announced a liberalised policy making all above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1 and allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines.

"If the vaccine price is fixed at Rs 400 per dose, we will need Rs 120 crore to inoculate around 15 lakh people in the 18-44 years age group.

We have requested the Centre to approve the fund or ask manufacturers to provide the vaccine at Rs 150," the state health minister said.

Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a cut in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

ALSO WATCH:

This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold 'Covaxin' to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

Serum Institute of India (SII) also slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.

Hek said the government is committed to carry out the third phase of the vaccination process to contain the spread of the disease.

Health Services Director Aman War said 2.73 lakh doses of 'Covishield' vaccine have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries till Thursday.

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally stood at 16,617, while 14,719 people have recovered from the disease and 169 died.

The state now has 1,531 active cases, he said, adding that 4.59 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp