Protesting farmers to celebrate May Day as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Diwas

Published: 30th April 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws will celebrate May Day as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Diwas, a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Friday.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of farm unions that is spearheading the agitation.

The farmers celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Guru of Sikhs Sri Tegh Bahadur on Friday.

"It has been more than five months since farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi. The central government is forcibly imposing laws on the farmers. Taking inspiration from Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the farmers are fighting," the statement said.

Religious organizations, including farmer leaders, called for strengthening the protest by joining in any form.

It was decided in the joint meeting of the SKM and Central Trade Unions that May Day would be celebrated as Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divas on May 1.

"Tomorrow, the workers and farmers will jointly challenge the government strongly on all protest sites," the statement said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops since November last year.

