Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till May 31 due to Covid-19: DGCA

Published: 30th April 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Passengers stand in a queue as they arrive at an airport (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till May 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

