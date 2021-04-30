STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Trinamool linking COVID surge with polls sensing defeat': Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata

West Bengal is in the eighth spot among the 10 worst coronavirus affected states and none of the other nine experienced polls, the Bengal BJP chief said.

Published: 30th April 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the Trinamool Congress is linking the spike in COVID-19 cases with the eight-phase assembly election in the state as the ruling party has sensed imminent defeat.

West Bengal is in the eighth spot among the 10 worst coronavirus affected states and none of the other nine experienced polls, he said.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo had repeatedly urged the Election Commission (EC) to club the last three phases of the polls as COVID-19 cases surged and indicated that the poll panel did not do it at the behest of the BJP.

The eighth and final phase of polling was held on Thursday.

"Sensing imminent defeat, the TMC is desperately targeting the Election Commission linking the coronavirus surge with the multiphase polling which was required to ensure free and fair voting," the Medinipur MP told reporters.

If large rallies and the multiple-phase election really contributed to the spike, a surge in COVID-19 cases would have been seen at Haldia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in March, or in the Jangalmahal region which went to polls in the initial phases, Ghosh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held rallies at various places but no surge was found in those areas, the BJP leader said.

Asserting that he had addressed numerous meetings throughout all the phases and tested negative for the virus several times, he said, "There cannot be a definitive link between coronavirus surge and polls and crowding. Many people including editors of media houses who sit in sanitised cabins with all precautions have been infected."

He asked people not to be swayed by the TMC's propaganda blaming the EC, BJP and the polls, as it was aimed at creating panic among voters.

"Let there be more in-depth studies about the reasons behind the sudden spike in COVID cases. Let doctors, experts deliberate and guide us about how to fight this menace unitedly," he said.

Ghosh held the TMC government responsible for the lack of health consciousness among a large section of the public who do not wear mask in public places.

"The casual approach of the Mamata Banerjee government during last year's lockdown, the frequent changing of lockdown dates and the whimsical relaxations proved that this government was not serious in tackling the issue. This resulted in lack of discipline on hygiene issues among a large section of people," he said.

After the BJP government takes over, it will deal with the second wave of the pandemic in a serious manner and take steps in consultation with experts, Ghosh said.

He praised the EC for holding "a peaceful election in a free and fair atmosphere".

"Excepting a single firing incident, the polls were not marked by violence," Ghosh said apparently referring to the firing by CISF personnel at Sitalkuchi constituency in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling on April 10, in which four persons were killed.

"That incident, though unfortunate, had instilled fear among trouble makers and contributed to largely peaceful elections in later phases," he said.

Ghosh, who predicted that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the election for the 294-member assembly, sidestepped a question on who will be the chief minister if the saffron party forms the government.

"It will be decided by the party after the results are announced," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh BJP Trinamool Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp