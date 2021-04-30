Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative
Published: 30th April 2021 10:38 AM | Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:39 AM | A+A A-
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19. The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus.
आप सभी की शुभेच्छा और चिकित्सकों की देखरेख से अब मैं कोरोना निगेटिव हो गया हूँ।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 30, 2021
आप सभी के द्वारा मुझे दिए गए सहयोग व शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद।
He tested positive the next day. "Due to your good wishes and doctors' care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually.