STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh records 332 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours; 34,626 more test positive

The active cases in the state now stand at 3,10,783 So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 300 mark on April 30. (File Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A record single-day 332 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, pushing the fatality count in the state to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease.

A total of 34,494 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The active cases in the state now stand at 3,10,783 So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. More than 2.44 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which included over 1.08 lakh RTPCR tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 4.07 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said.

Among the active cases, 2.43 lakh are in home isolation, he said.

About the need of a Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) referral letter for getting admission in hospitals, Prasad that it was not required and a government order clarifying it has already been issued.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in India Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp