Zero accountability even after two lakh dead in second COVID-19 wave: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government on Friday, saying over two lakh people have died in the country during the second wave of COVID-19 and still there is zero accountability.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi offered his condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones due to lack of treatment and said prayers and sympathies from every state of the country are with them.

"Over two lakh dead in the fourth week of the second wave of COVID. Zero accountability. The system has made us 'atmanirbhar'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"My condolences to fellow citizens losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy -- prayers and sympathies are with you from every state of the country. There is hope if we are together," Gandhi said in another tweet in Hindi.

