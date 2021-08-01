STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP like a family, senior leaders will try to convince Supriyo: Bengal MP Jagganath Sarkar

Sarkar assured that Supriyo will remain in the party and would be given some important responsibilities in the West Bengal unit of the party.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:50 AM

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to BJP leader Babul Supriyo's announcement of quitting politics, the party MP Jagganath Sarkar said that the senior leaders of the party will try to convince him as BJP needs Supriyo.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "In some situations, a person feels like leaving his house when he is upset but it is our work to convince him and bring him back. BJP is like a large family. The senior members of the party will try to explain to him that the party needs him in future and he will be given an important responsibility in the party."

The Lok Sabha MP said: "If Supriyo will leave the party at this juncture, everyone will think that he took this step because he had to resign from the ministerial post. However, Supriyo has informed that this is not the reason for quitting politics. In my view, this is not right and he should have waited."

"Supriyo is an independent person. He left his banking job to be a singer and then eventually joined politics. There must be something going on in his mind. He had met some senior leaders in the party and discussed his issues with them. The senior leaders will talk to him," Sarkar said.

He further said, "Many- a-times, we take wrong decisions and eventually realise our mistake. I hope that the present situation will change and Babul dada will take the right decision. He will remain with us and he has handled the responsibilities of the party earlier too and will continue to do so."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is leaving politics and will also resign as an MP.

Supriyo, who resigned earlier this month as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a Facebook post that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

The MP had said earlier he is not going to any political party and TMC, Congress, CPI(M) had not called him.

Babul Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in Lok Sabha, briefly referred to his moving out to the union council of ministers earlier this month. He lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

The MP, who is a film artist and singer, said social work can be done without being in politics.

