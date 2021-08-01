STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh; 13 injured, three of them critical

The accident took place at around 5.40 am near Hirnai village on the highway, located about 50 km from the state capital Bhopal

Published: 01st August 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation

By PTI

VIDISHA: At least 13 people were injured, including three critically, when a sleeper coach bus overturned on the Bhopal-Sagar highway near Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5.40 am near Hirnai village on the highway, located about 50 km from the state capital Bhopal, Civil Lines police station in-charge Kamlesh Soni told PTI.

The bus, carrying 22 passengers, was heading towards Sagar from Bhopal, he said.

Thirteen passengers were injured and the condition of three of them was critical, the official said.

The three critically injured persons were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh accident Madhya Pradesh MP bus accident
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp