Bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh; 13 injured, three of them critical

By PTI

VIDISHA: At least 13 people were injured, including three critically, when a sleeper coach bus overturned on the Bhopal-Sagar highway near Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5.40 am near Hirnai village on the highway, located about 50 km from the state capital Bhopal, Civil Lines police station in-charge Kamlesh Soni told PTI.

The bus, carrying 22 passengers, was heading towards Sagar from Bhopal, he said.

Thirteen passengers were injured and the condition of three of them was critical, the official said.

The three critically injured persons were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.