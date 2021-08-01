Dhanbad Judge death case: Pathardih Police Station in-charge suspended for negligence

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The officer-in-charge of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi was suspended on Sunday in the Dhanbad hit-and-run case that left additional district and sessions judge Uttam Anand dead last week during his morning walk.

SSP Sanjeev Kumar suspended Manjhi for being negligent in discharging his duty and for not taking any action immediately after the auto theft complaint was brought to his notice in the early hours of Friday.

The two accused persons arrested in the case also belong to the area that falls under Pathardih Police Station limits and the auto-rickshaw used for hitting the judge was also recovered from there.

The FIR related to auto-theft was registered by its owner Sugni Devi, whose husband Ramdev Lohra has also been arrested by the Special Investigation team formed to probe the case. Lohra is a known history-sheeter against whom several cases are registered at different police stations of Dhanbad. He has been arrested several times.

The CCTV footage showing the auto rickshaw intentionally hitting Uttam Anad has raised doubts. The incident took place near Golf Grounds, less than 500 metres from his house, a Judge Colony in Hirapur when Anand was out for his morning walk.

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter calling it a direct attack on judiciary. The shocking incident was also brought to the notice of the court on Thursday morning by Supreme Court BarAssociation President Vikas Singh, who demanded a CBI inquiry.

Later on Friday, the Supreme Court also took suo-motu cognizance seeking detailed report from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.