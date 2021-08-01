STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhanbad Judge death case: Pathardih Police Station in-charge suspended for negligence

The two accused persons arrested in the case also belong to the area that falls under Pathardih Police Station limits and the auto-rickshaw used for hitting the judge was also recovered from there.

Published: 01st August 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The officer-in-charge of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi was suspended on Sunday in the Dhanbad hit-and-run case that left additional district and sessions judge Uttam Anand dead last week during his morning walk. 

SSP Sanjeev Kumar suspended Manjhi for being negligent in discharging his duty and for not taking any action immediately after the auto theft complaint was brought to his notice in the early hours of Friday.

The two accused persons arrested in the case also belong to the area that falls under Pathardih Police Station limits and the auto-rickshaw used for hitting the judge was also recovered from there.

The FIR related to auto-theft was registered by its owner Sugni Devi, whose husband Ramdev Lohra has also been arrested by the Special Investigation team formed to probe the case. Lohra is a known history-sheeter against whom several cases are registered at different police stations of Dhanbad. He has been arrested several times.

The CCTV footage showing the auto rickshaw intentionally hitting Uttam Anad has raised doubts. The incident took place near Golf Grounds, less than 500 metres from his house, a Judge Colony in Hirapur when Anand was out for his morning walk.

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter calling it a direct attack on judiciary. The shocking incident was also brought to the notice of the court on Thursday morning by Supreme Court BarAssociation President Vikas Singh, who demanded a CBI inquiry.

Later on Friday, the Supreme Court also took suo-motu cognizance seeking detailed report from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanbad hit-and -run case Pathardih police station office-in-charge Dhanbad Judge death case Judge Uttam Anand
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp