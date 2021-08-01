STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heavy rains predicted in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues 'red alert' for 10 districts

The IMD also sounded an ''orange alert'' for heavy to very heavy showers till Monday morning in 16 other districts.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rain.

Representational image of rain. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a ''red alert'' for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

Showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office.

The IMD also sounded an ''orange alert'' for heavy to very heavy showers till Monday morning in 16 other districts - Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa. Saha said isolated places in these districts could receive rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorm and lightning.

Besides, rain or thundershowers are also likely to occur in most of the districts falling under 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain, he said. A well-marked low pressure area was persisting over neighbouring south-east Uttar Pradesh.

It is likely to move west-northwest during the next two days. That is why areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP were experiencing torrential rains, the official said. Heavy showers also lashed several parts of the state in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

According to the official, Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 155.4 mm rainfall, while Raghogarh in Guna district of west MP recorded 88 mm downpour during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh rains IMD alert IMD warning
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp