India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths

An increase of 2,032 Covid cases has been recorded in the total number COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 01st August 2021 10:16 AM

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

For representional purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,55,824, while the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,24,351 with 541 daily fatalities.

Registering an increase for the fifth consecutive cases, the active cases have climbed to 4,10,952 and comprises 1.30 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 17,89,472 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,82,16,510, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 percent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,20,521, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 47.02 crores under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 541 new fatalities include 225 from Maharashtra and 80 from Kerala and 68 from Odisha.

A total of 4,24,351 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,32,791 from Maharashtra, 36,562 from Karnataka, 34,076 from Tamil Nadu, 25,053 from Delhi, 22,756 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,136 from West Bengal and 16,293 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

