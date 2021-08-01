STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Language of intimidation won't be tolerated: Thackeray warns opponents

Thackeray referred to his three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation as a 'triple seat' government (with NCP and Congress being the other constituents).

Published: 01st August 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the language of intimidation will not be tolerated and a befitting reply will be given to those speaking it.

He made the statement in the wake of BJP legislator Prasad Lad's reported remarks that if needed, the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the headquarters of Thackeray-led party in central Mumbai, would be demolished.

However, he had later retracted the remarks and expressed regret saying they were presented out of context by the media.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BDD Chawls redevelopment project here, Thackeray referred to his three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation as a 'triple seat' government (with NCP and Congress being the other constituents).

Recalling a dialogue from Hindi blockbuster 'Dabangg' - "Thappad se dar nahi lagta (not scared of being slapped)" - the chief minister said, "Nobody should speak the language of slapping us as we will give back such a tight slap that the other person will not be able to get back on his feet.'

Asking the beneficiaries of the chawls redevelopment project not to fall prey to allurement once the project gets over, he said, "Marathi culture must be protected in the redeveloped constructions at any cost as the chawls had a historic legacy, where revolutionaries had laid down their lives and also were witness to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was also present at the event, said the legacy of BDD Chawls should be protected and the Marathi-speaking people must stay back in the redeveloped houses, which would be given as part of the project being overseen by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

He also praised Thackeray for efficient handling of the COVID-19 situation and the recent floods in several parts of the state caused by torrential rains.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, despite natural calamities, the MVA government had not allowed development work to suffer or stall.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray BJP MLA Prasad Lal comments Shiv Sena Bhavan
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp