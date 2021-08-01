STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unnao rape survivor alleges harassment by personal security officers, moves court

The woman was kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The case was transferred from Unnao to Delhi and was probed by the CBI.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor has moved a Delhi court alleging harassment by the personal security officers (PSOs) deputed on the directions of the Supreme Court for her protection.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma has directed the investigating officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit an impact assessment report in this regard with the assistance of the local police.

"Application has been moved on the behalf of the complainant that she and her family members were harassed by the PSOs who are deputed as per the direction of the Supreme Court, in a sense that they are not allowing her to enjoy her liberties," the judge said on July 31 through video-conferencing.

He further said that a sealed envelope was also received from the police in which certain allegations were levelled against the complainant and her family members.

"It is directed that this application be taken up for consideration," the sessions judge added.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The case was transferred from Unnao to Delhi and was probed by the CBI.

On August 1, 2019, the apex court had directed that the survivor, her mother, and other members of the family be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" in the rape case.

On March 4, 2020, Sengar, his brother, and five others were convicted for the death of the rape survivor's father in judicial custody and were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

 

