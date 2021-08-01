STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand on high alert after 94% rise in new coronavirus cases

It has been 72 weeks on July 31, 2021 since the first Covid-19 case surfaced in Uttarakhand on March 15, 2020. 
 

Published: 01st August 2021 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 94% rise in new coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand in week 72 (July 25-31) in comparison to week 71 (July 18-24) has set alarm bells ringing. 

In week 71 total active cases in the hill state stood 240 which rose to 466 in week 72. 

Experts point out that 10 states are already reeling under rise of cases including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram and it is time for Uttarakhand to move ahead in a cautious manner. 

It has been 72 weeks on July 31, 2021 since the first Covid-19 case surfaced in Uttarakhand on March 15, 2020. 

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation which has been analyzing Covid-19 data since the beginning of the pandemic in the state in March 2020 said, "We need to exercise utmost caution as any lacklustre attitude can bring upon a disaster. We should never forget how second wave caught us off guard and we were grappling for oxygen, beds and medicines."

Active cases in Uttarakhand till Sunday stood at 609 with a sample positivity of 0.10% and a recovery rate of 95.91%.  With 22 new cases on Sunday, the total number of positive cases detected to date reached 3,42,161.

ALSO WATCH | India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: Experts

Last week, it was revealed through genome sequencing reports of samples from the month of April and May that the Delta variant of Covid 19 virus was active in the state as the second wave kicked off while the Mahakumbh was going on in Haridwar. 

The number of active cases registered over 2600% increase in active cases from March 31 to April 30, 2021 making the Mahakumbh more of a 'Super Spreader' Covid event than a traditional religious congregation. 

Prior to the mega religious event total number of active cases in the hill state stood at 1863 on March 31. On April 30, on the day Kumbh officially concluded the number of active cases reached 49492. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Delta variant
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp