STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI probe into serious crimes sought in HC

The lawyer representing the state police opposed the prayer for CBI investigation claiming that the report of the panel formed by the NHRC chairperson was baseless and politically motivated.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Petitioners seeking an independent probe into the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal on Monday prayed before the Calcutta High Court that it hand over the investigation of serious crimes like rape and murder to the CBI as per the NHRC enquiry committee's recommendation.

The lawyer representing the state police opposed the prayer for CBI investigation claiming that the report of the panel formed by the NHRC chairperson on a direction by a five-judge bench of the high court was baseless and politically motivated.

Citing the NHRC committee's report wherein it was stated that complaints were not registered in several cases and "inept performance of local police", senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing one of the petitioners, prayed for handing over the investigation to the CBI as per the report.

ALSO READ | Hinting at 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee says entire country to witness 'khela' in near future

He submitted that the state's claims on violence and crimes against women do not match the findings of the committee, which he said are much higher than the government's figures.

Appearing for the state police, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that the report was biased and that some of the members of the committee were linked to the BJP.

In its final report submitted on July 13 before the five-judge bench, the committee had said, "This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party", and recommended a CBI probe into "grievous offences like rape and murder".

Praying for their addition as parties in the matter, lawyers representing state Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmick submitted that without interacting with them, the NHRC committee had put names resembling theirs in a list of "notorious criminals" in an annexure to its report.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar directed that hearing of the PILs will continue on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal post poll violence CBI Calcutta High Court
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp