Dhanbad hit and run case: Autopsy report suggests judge died of head injury

It also said that there were several injuries on the victim’s chest, back and head.

Published: 02nd August 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanbad judge killing

The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid the efforts made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to get into the details of the case, the autopsy report to which ‘The New Indian Express’ has access to, indicated that the death of the Dhanbad additional district and Session Judge Uttam Anand was due to head injury. Meanwhile, the SIT,
headed by ADG (Operations) Sanjay Anand Latkar, held a marathon meeting for the fourth consecutive day on Monday also to review the recent developments.

Notably, a CCTV footage showing an auto-rickshaw intentionally hitting Judge Uttam Anand from behind on a deserted road has raised doubts over his death while he was on his morning walk on Thursday.
The incident took place near Golf Ground less than 500 meter from his house at Judge Colony of Hirapur.

According to the post mortem report, the victim had several injuries on its head, chest and back. “All the injuries, caused by hard and blunt substance, took place before death. Death of the deceased was caused due to head injury before 6-18 hours of the post-mortem,” stated the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, ADG Sanjay Anand Latkar who is heading the SIT and camping in Dhanbad for the last four days said that the two accused persons arrested in the case were sent to jail on Monday after completion of their remand period.

“Reviewing the developments taking place in the investigations, I have given directions to the different teams which are working on the case. Police have also filed a petition before the Court seeking permission for narco-test of the two accused persons,” said the ADG.

Meanwhile, after the term of police remanded complete on Monday, the two accused persons-- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were sent to jail, he added.

Latkar assured that all scientific techniques and methods are being used in investigating the case.

“We will make use of all scientific techniques for investigation as per the requirement. We are working on it professionally and will be taking all aspects into consideration to get into the details of the case” Latkar said.

Later in the evening, family members of the accused auto-rickshaw driver were also interrogated by the SIT. Sources in the police department, however, claimed that since the auto-driver an his aide were high on a cocktail of the medicine N10 or Nitrosun 10 — a drug prescribed for patients of epilepsy, insomnia and anxiety disorders — and illicit liquor, it cannot be ruled out that entire incident of this hit-and-run case
might be an unfortunate “road accident.” Anything could be said only after investigation gets completed in the case, it said.

Earlier on Sunday, the two police officials, Office in Charge (OC) of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi and Sub-Inspector Adarsh Kumar were suspended for being negligent in discharging their duties. Manjhi was suspended for not taking action immediately after the complaint related to auto theft was brought to his notice while Kumar was suspended for making the CCTV footage viral on social media.

