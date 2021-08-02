STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-cop caught ferrying militants let off the hook while innocent Kashmiris rot in jails: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba's remarks came after a copy of a government order dated May 20 dismissing Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, from service went viral on social media.

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that former Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying militants in a vehicle last year, was let off the hook by the Centre while innocent Kashmiris rot in jails for years under anti-terror laws.

Accusing the government of having double standards, Mehbooba said Kashmiris are "considered guilty until proven innocent".

Mehbooba's remarks came after a copy of a government order dated May 20 dismissing Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, from service went viral on social media.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered Singh's dismissal from service with "immediate effect" under Article 311 of the Constitution, according to the official order.

This provision enables the government to withdraw presidential pleasure without holding an inquiry and the decision can only be contested in the high court.

"Innocent Kashmiris arrested under anti-terror laws rot in jails for years. For them the trial becomes the punishment. But GOI (Government of India) doesn't want an enquiry against a cop caught red-handed with militants. Is it because he colluded with the system to orchestrate certain dodgy incidents?" Mehbooba asked in a tweet.

She said Kashmiris are "considered guilty until proven innocent".

"Whether for governments job or even a passport, they (Kashmiris) are subjected to the worst kind of scrutiny. But when a policeman is known to have facilitated militants he is let off the hook. The double standards & dirty games is obvious," she added.

Singh was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January last year when he was ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu from Kashmir.

The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and it filed a charge sheet against Singh and others.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Singh was tasked by his Pakistani handler with establishing a "contact" in the Ministry of External Affairs for carrying out espionage activities.

Singh used his own vehicle for the movement of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and also assured them help in procuring weapons, the NIA alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti militants Jammu and Kashmir police PDP
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp