STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government hopes for split in Opposition ranks to break Parliament impasse

Discussion on Covid and farmers on the cards, Pegasus controversy unlikely to be taken up.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament

A view of Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the monsoon session of Parliament entering the last leg, the government is hoping for a division in the Opposition ranks by taking up discussions on Covid-19 and farmer agitations in Lok Sabha, while packing the legislative businesses in both the Houses. 

The Opposition stays on an aggressive course against the government on the Pegasus snooping issue, with no indication till late Sunday evening of a breakthrough in the ongoing standoff in the Parliament.
“There’s no positive development despite a number of efforts made by the NDA leaders in both the Houses. We will see what happens on Monday,” said a floor manager of the NDA in the Parliament. 

However, the agenda for the Lok Sabha includes a short discussion on the situations emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is being moved by RSP leader NK Premchandran and Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Bhaurao Raut under Rule 193, which doesn’t entail voting, but only a response from the concerned minister. 

The bulletin for the lower House has also listed a business to discuss a statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the “Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2021, and passing of a bill to replace it, which is likely to be in line with the agreement arrived at during the earlier stages of negotiations between the government and the farmers’ unions before talks broke down.  

The government has packed legislative business for the ongoing session, and the NDA floor managers appear determined to push through the bills even if Opposition MPs camp in the well of the House.   
“Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders are particularly not showing any accommodative stance to arrive at a formula to break the deadlock in the Parliament.

There exists no chance of the government accepting their conditions for taking up discussions on the Pegasus issue, that the Prime Minister or the home minister be present in the House and either of them reply afterwards. Other Opposition parties have, however, expressed keenness for a compromise. Discussion on Covid-19 will be watched,” said a Union minister, who didn’t wish to be identified. 
The Rajya Sabha had taken up discussions on Covid-19 before lapsing into pandemonium over the Pegasus issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Parliament Opposition unity Pegasus snooping
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp