STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JDU delegation meets Amit Shah to press for caste-based census

The delegation of JD(U) MPs had sought time from the PMO to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for its demand but was asked to meet Shah.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pushing its agenda of a caste-based census, a delegation of Janata Dal (United) MPs led by new party president Lalan Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday with the demand.

The JD(U) had also passed a resolution in support of the caste-based counting of population, a move with potentially wide political ramifications, in its national executive meeting on Saturday where Singh was elected its president.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Bihar assembly had passed unanimous resolutions in 2019 and 2020 for having census on the caste lines, and added that it is now for the central government to take a final decision.

Shah, he said, assured them that the matter will be discussed.

To a question that some Bihar BJP leaders have expressed reservation against such a move, he claimed that he was unaware of their stand but noted that the saffron party had also backed the resolutions in the assembly.

The delegation of JD(U) MPs had sought time from the PMO to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for its demand but was asked to meet Shah.

While the BJP and the JD(U), whose most prominent face is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are allies, the two parties have had differences over a host of issues.

With groups representing caste interests often exaggerating the headcount of their community members, the JD(U) president said India's population will work out to be three times the actual number if all these claims are taken at their face value as he pushed for a caste-based census.

This will also help the government in framing its development policies targeting different communities, he said, noting that it was in 1931 when the caste-based census was last done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Bihar caste census BJP JDU
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp