J&K Police busts LeT terror module in Anantnag, nabs 4 involved in developing IEDs

Incriminating material including hand grenades have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Anantnag district by arresting four people involved in developing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), officials said Monday.

The busting of the IED terror module has helped the police avert a major attack in Anantnag town and also saved the gullible youths from falling prey to the propaganda of this online module, they said.

"Police in Anantnag have busted a terror module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and arrested four accused persons involved in developing an IED to carry out blasts in Anantnag town," a police spokesman said.

He said the accused were also involved in motivating gullible youths to join the terror fold by using social media and online platforms.

Incriminating material including hand grenades have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Giving more details, the spokesman said acting on a specific input one militant associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested and incriminating material including electronic devices were recovered from him.

During analysis, it came to light that he was in contact with an active LeT terrorist namely Hilal Sheikh, also resident of Baramulla, he said.

During the course of investigation and on Lone's disclosure, it came to light that another militant associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz, a resident of Seer Hamdan, is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from internet platforms, the spokesman said.

Ahmad was arrested based on this tip off, he said.

"Further investigation into the matter revealed the involvement of two more terrorist associates who were subsequently arrested," he said.

He identified them as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama, and Tariq Dar.

Qazi was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to him in order to attack security forces, the spokesman said, adding the grenade was recovered at his instance.

He said Dar was found in contact with another active terrorist namely Aslam Dar of Kulgam and was providing logistic support to the said terrorist.

"Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the busted module was working for active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in process of developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town," the spokesman said.

They were also involved in motivating gullible youth of the valley to join the ranks of proscribed terror outfit LeT and HM, he said.

