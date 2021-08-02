Parliamentary panel likely to visit J&K and Ladakh in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from August 17 to 21. They will assess development and security situation in border areas of the UTs.

Members of the committee will hold meetings with the two Chief Secretaries, Lieutenant Governors (LG) and their advisors, said MHA sources. They are also expected to interact with security officials and look into people’s welfare and projects in the pipeline.

Congress leader Anand Sharma heads the panel of 31 members. The panel will visit the Border Out Posts (BOPs) near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to assess the condition of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Officials of ITBP will brief the panel in Leh.