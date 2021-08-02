STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi lauds multiple developments from record vaccination to Olympic wins

India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of COVID-related restrictions caused a blip.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted a number of developments, from record vaccination to high GST collection and the performance of PV Sindhu and Indian hockey teams in Olympics, to laud multiple happenings that are heartening to every Indian as the 'Amruta Mahotsav' begins.

The government has launched 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence in 2022.

The prime minister tweeted, "As India enters August, which marks the beginning of the Amrut Mahotsav, we have seen multiple happenings which are heartening to every Indian. There has been record vaccination and the high GST numbers also signal robust economic activity."

"Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men's and women's hockey teams at the Olympics," he said. Modi said he was optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure that India reaches new heights as it celebrates its 'Amrut Mahotsav'.

In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of COVID-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up grew 33 per cent year-on-year in July to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore, indicating that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. In July 2020, the collection was Rs 87,422 crore. Over 13 crore vaccine doses were administered in July and the vaccination programme will be speeded up further this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Amruta Mahotsav Tokyo Olympics COVID vaccination GST collection
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp