Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after opposition presses for discussion on Pegasus

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday for almost an hour after opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, pressed for a discussion on the use of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware, and farmers' agitation against farm reform laws.

While Congress MPs sought a discussion on the farm agitation, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties sought a debate on the Pegasus snooping issue.

No sooner had the House complimented shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and listed official papers laid on the table, the opposition MPs were up on their feet raising their demands.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he is willing to consider a discussion on farmers' problems provided members do not disturb proceedings and cooperate. But as the Opposition MPs continued to raise the issues, he adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Naidu said Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh (AAP), Mallikarjun Kharge, Pratap Singh Bajwa and KC Venugopal (all Congress), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem and V Sivadasan and Binoy Viswam of CPI have given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up discussion on issues they want to raise.

"I am ready to discuss. Even Business Advisory Committee has decided to hear about the farmers' problems and also about other problems, provided if the House is in order," he said. As MPs stood up to raise their issues, he said, "Members do not cooperate, stand up."

"If the House cooperates with me, I can hear people," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours. He also ordered publishing of names of the MPs who held placards.