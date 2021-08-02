TMC slams BJP for ‘attack’ on Abhishek Banerjee’s car in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged the car of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by BJP workers in Tripura.

The party claimed three of his security personnel, who came from Kolkata, were injured.

Today, I visited the Tripureshwari temple. I pray to Maa Tripureshwari for the well-being of everyone in our country.



Despite using all his might, @BjpBiplab SHALL NOT be able to stop me from reaching out to the people of #Tripura who deserve to see the light of Democracy! pic.twitter.com/do4a3oyiCJ — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

The incident occurred when Banerjee was returning to Agartala after offering puja at the famous Tripureswari temple in the state’s Udaipur.

Banerjee told reporters his car was attacked with sticks. He alleged road blockades were organised to prevent his visit to the temple.

He shared a video in a tweet and wrote: “Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights.”

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

The BJP’s state unit rubbished the TMC’s charge. “No BJP workers obstructed or attacked Banerjee,” the party said.