TMC slams BJP for ‘attack’ on Abhishek Banerjee’s car in Tripura

The party claimed three of his security personnel, who came from Kolkata, were injured.

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks to the media during his visits to Tripureswari temple, in Agartala. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged the car of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by BJP workers in Tripura.

The incident occurred when Banerjee was returning to Agartala after offering puja at the famous Tripureswari temple in the state’s Udaipur.

Banerjee told reporters his car was attacked with sticks. He alleged road blockades were organised to prevent his visit to the temple.

He shared a video in a tweet and wrote: “Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights.”

The BJP’s state unit rubbished the TMC’s charge. “No BJP workers obstructed or attacked Banerjee,” the party said.

