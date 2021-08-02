STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh meet in Delhi

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav meets SamajwadiP arty Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav meets SamajwadiP arty Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met here on Monday.

SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, "Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns and fight about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed."

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, "Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism."

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.

